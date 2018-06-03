Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
It's understood that a minibus taxi carrying 16 passengers collided head-on with a light motor vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died and several others have been injured following an accident on Nigel Road towards Vosloorus.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi says when they arrived at the scene, they found that five people had succumbed to their injuries. Passengers who were injured have been transported to hospital for further medical care.
The road has been closed off to traffic and motorists are urged to make use of the R550 as an alternative route.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
