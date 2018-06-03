DA: Gauteng departments to pay R160m Esidimeni arbitration award
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that 135 families be paid out by 19 June.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that the Gauteng provincial government is diverting funds from its departments to pay the R160 million due to families of the Life Esidimeni victims.
This is according to the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom who says while he's relieved that the families will finally be compensated, it’s unfortunate that the money is being diverted from funds needed for service delivery.
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that 135 families be paid out by 19 June.
Bloom says they are due financial redress.
“I’m relieved that the money has been found because it’s a necessary financial redress to the victims of this terrible tragedy, but unfortunately it’s going to come out of service delivery funds. It’s a price that has to be paid for the arrogance and negligence of this provincial government unfortunately.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
-
Fight against state capture seems to be a losing battle
-
Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.