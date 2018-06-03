DA: Gauteng departments to pay R160m Esidimeni arbitration award

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that 135 families be paid out by 19 June.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that the Gauteng provincial government is diverting funds from its departments to pay the R160 million due to families of the Life Esidimeni victims.

This is according to the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom who says while he's relieved that the families will finally be compensated, it’s unfortunate that the money is being diverted from funds needed for service delivery.

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that 135 families be paid out by 19 June.

Bloom says they are due financial redress.

“I’m relieved that the money has been found because it’s a necessary financial redress to the victims of this terrible tragedy, but unfortunately it’s going to come out of service delivery funds. It’s a price that has to be paid for the arrogance and negligence of this provincial government unfortunately.”



(Edited by Shimoney Regter)