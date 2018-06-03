CT disaster management monitors weather

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service Stella Nake says temperatures have dropped overnight.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town disaster risk officials will remain on high alert as a cold front settles over the city.

Strong winds ripped through the Mother City this week causing flooding and mudslides

Five schools were damaged and there were trees that fell over destroying power lines.

“We should be touching 13, 14 degrees Celsius by 8 o’clock.”