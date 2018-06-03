Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked

Mazibuko's security detail was waiting by her car in the Johannesburg CBD to escort her to a meeting when armed men hijacked the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three people who hijacked a state vehicle belonging to Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko.

They then sped away with a security officer inside the car, before dumping him in nearby Bosmont.

The police's Mavela Masondo says Mazibuko was in a meeting when the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

“We have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are on the lookout for the dark green Mercedes Benz that was taken by the suspects. The police officer was not injured.”

Mazibuko currently heads the provincial Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation. She has served in different positions in the past, including as MEC of Community Safety.

The incident comes just two weeks ago after Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga was hijacked in Midrand.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)