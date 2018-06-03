Cops bust 99 people across JHB for various crimes

Gauteng police mum on possible link between MEC, Tshwane mayor's hijackings
Local
Police say suspects have been arrested around the Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown and Brixton areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 99 suspects this weekend across various areas in Johannesburg.
Suspects face charges which include armed robbery, rape, dealing in liquor without a license, fraud and house breaking.
Those arrested will appear that the various magistrates courts around Johannesburg tomorrow.
