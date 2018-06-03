Cops bust 99 people across JHB for various crimes

Police say suspects have been arrested around the Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown and Brixton areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 99 suspects this weekend across various areas in Johannesburg.

Suspects face charges which include armed robbery, rape, dealing in liquor without a license, fraud and house breaking.

Those arrested will appear that the various magistrates courts around Johannesburg tomorrow.