Charlotte Maxeke Hospital hopeful communication with staff will improve
The hospital’s management has expressed its disappointment over Thursday's violent protest when angry workers rampaged the hallways of the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital says communication between employees and management should be improved following a chaotic strike at the health institution.
Management has described the chaos as embarrassing.
Protesting workers vandalised parts of the hospital over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.
Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu said, “There should be improvement on how our principles address some of the challenges employees have.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
