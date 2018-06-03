Cape taxi bosses threaten to halt operations
Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Taxi commuters in the Western Cape are facing a possible disruption of services between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the CBD this week.
Taxi bosses have threatened to halt operations from Wednesday because of an outstanding dispute with the City of Cape Town.
It follows a breakdown in talks between them and city officials over the renewal of a joint venture contract involving Golden Arrow Bus Services and taxi associations.
The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) are meeting on Sunday afternoon to decide their next move.
Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane says the taxi associations have not profited from the four-year contract with the city.
“We demand that the City of Cape Town must give us clarity. How are Golden Arrow Bus Services affected?
Secondly, is this still BRT (bus rapid transport programme) or one of the projects meant to benefit the white monopoly capital?”
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant has appealed to the taxi associations to go return to the negotiating table.
“I want to appeal to them and the taxi industry in general to sort out this dispute legally with the city.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
