Sassa appeals to beneficiaries to swap old cards before end of September

Recently Sassa said it had received reports of a scam which had been misleading.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is requesting beneficiaries to swap their old cards for new ones before the end of September this year.

The agency has urged beneficiaries to not buy into re-registering.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said, “We are doing card swap, however, this process will last until the end of September.”