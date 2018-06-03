2 involved in illegal mining, possession of explosives due in Boksburg court

The suspects were arrested yesterday at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects involved in illegal mining and possession of explosives and detonating cords will appear at the Boksburg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

It's understood several people were sieving what’s believed to be gold laden soil.

Police also found blasting explosives in of the shacks.

The men were arrested and detained at the Boksburg central police station.

EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said, “Both were arrested and charged at the Boksburg central police station.”