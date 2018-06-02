Youth unemployment now at top of national agenda

The president says government is aware that many young people are without jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has put youth unemployment at the top of its national agenda.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Communist Party’s central executive committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

The president says government is aware that many young people are without jobs.

The Presidency's office is setting up a team to deal specifically with youth unemployment in the country.

“At the Presidency level that team is being finalised. We should be able to announce that on 16 [June]. This Youth Month we want the young people of the country to engage government and talk openly about their needs and aspirations.”

According to Stats SA, South Africa’s unemployment rate is high for both youth and adults; however, the unemployment rate among young people aged 15–34 was 38,2%. This means that more than one in every three young people in the labour force did not have a job in the first quarter of 2018.

Stats SA has described youth unemployment as a global phenomenon, citing the International Labour Organisation. A statement released last month reads: "There are about 71 million unemployed youth, aged 15–24 years, globally in 2017, with many of them facing long-term unemployment. In South Africa those aged 15–34 years are considered as youth."

