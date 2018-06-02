WC police plead for help to find alleged rapist

Police say a seven-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on 11 May 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have appealed to residents in Mfuleni for help in tracing an alleged rapist.

It's believed the man approached a seven-year-old girl while she was walking to school last month. He then allegedly dragged her into a field and sexually assaulted her.

A community member later spotted the suspect with the child. When the resident asked why she had been crying, the suspect claimed it was because she did not want to go to school.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Frederick van Wyk says: “The suspect then fled and the victim was taken to the police station. Anyone with any information on this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, detective warrant officer Tino Plaatjies at 082 234 1725 or 082 522 1047, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)