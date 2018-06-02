Tripartite alliance 'looking forward' to 2019 elections

President Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Community Party’s central committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the tripartite alliance has committed to working together to effectively deal with problems in service delivery and governance in the country.

ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa receives a warm welcome from the SACP as he joins the 4th plenary session where he will be making political input. pic.twitter.com/WK0OFADLFL — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 2, 2018

He says the African National Congress’ alliance partners are also planning to work hand in hand in the upcoming general elections, to ensure that the interests of ordinary South Africans are advanced.

“Obviously we’re looking forward to the elections where we’ll work together to make sure there’s a victory.”

“The renewed confidence by our people imposes on us a number of tasks that we as the alliance must be more determined to speed ahead in making sure that the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution are implemented...” ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa at #SACP Plenary Session pic.twitter.com/iZHwCmqBYU — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 2, 2018

