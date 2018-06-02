Popular Topics
Tripartite alliance 'looking forward' to 2019 elections

President Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Community Party’s central committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the launch of the #ThumaMina campaign in Tembisa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the launch of the #ThumaMina campaign in Tembisa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the tripartite alliance has committed to working together to effectively deal with problems in service delivery and governance in the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Community Party’s central committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He says the African National Congress’ alliance partners are also planning to work hand in hand in the upcoming general elections, to ensure that the interests of ordinary South Africans are advanced.

“Obviously we’re looking forward to the elections where we’ll work together to make sure there’s a victory.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

