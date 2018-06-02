Tripartite alliance 'looking forward' to 2019 elections
President Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Community Party’s central committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the tripartite alliance has committed to working together to effectively deal with problems in service delivery and governance in the country.
Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Community Party’s central committee meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa receives a warm welcome from the SACP as he joins the 4th plenary session where he will be making political input. pic.twitter.com/WK0OFADLFL— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 2, 2018
He says the African National Congress’ alliance partners are also planning to work hand in hand in the upcoming general elections, to ensure that the interests of ordinary South Africans are advanced.
“Obviously we’re looking forward to the elections where we’ll work together to make sure there’s a victory.”
“The renewed confidence by our people imposes on us a number of tasks that we as the alliance must be more determined to speed ahead in making sure that the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution are implemented...” ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa at #SACP Plenary Session pic.twitter.com/iZHwCmqBYU— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 2, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Fight against state capture seems to be a losing battle
-
Malema asks church congregation to pray for EFF
-
De Lille to challenge aspects of DA constitution over her sacking
-
SACP pleased with Ramaphosa’s efforts on ‘new dawn’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.