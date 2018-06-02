Strike at WSU causes uncertainty over start of exams

The National Tertiary Education Union's Jako Nel says they don't want a protracted strike for the sake of the students and workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at Walter Sisulu University are in the dark about when exams will start amid an on-going strike by workers.

Unions representing employees at the university have been in dead-lock wage negotiations with management for more than a week.

Exams - which were supposed to start next week - have had to be rescheduled.

But the university says as long as the strike is underway, it's unclear when exams can begin.

“We want to avoid a six to eight-week strike because exams are starting. We have students that we have to get into the work environment.”