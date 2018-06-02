Security beefed up after deadly shooting at taxi rank in Pietermaritzburg

One person was killed and three others injured when a group of men opened fire on security guards on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have beefed up visibility in Pietermaritzburg following a deadly shooting at the Masukwane taxi rank.

It's understood two rival taxi associations have been fighting over the use of taxi routes in the area.

Three people were arrested on Friday night in connection with the shooting.

The police's Nqobile Gwala says the investigation continues.

“We’re still searching for more suspects following the shooting. We’re doing constant patrols and police are monitoring the area.”

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm following the incident.

Kaunda met with taxi operators in Pietermaritzburg following the outbreak of violence. KwaZulu-Natal Transport departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the MEC moved quickly to arrange a meeting with the taxi operators.

“He rushed to the scene to address operators to ensure it doesn’t escalate any further.”

Ncalane says the disagreement on who has the right to use certain routes has landed up in court. “When the matter is in court it brings limitations to us in terms of interventions.”

