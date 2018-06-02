Security beefed up after deadly shooting at taxi rank in Pietermaritzburg
One person was killed and three others injured when a group of men opened fire on security guards on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have beefed up visibility in Pietermaritzburg following a deadly shooting at the Masukwane taxi rank.
One person was killed and three others injured when a group of men opened fire on security guards on Friday.
It's understood two rival taxi associations have been fighting over the use of taxi routes in the area.
Three people were arrested on Friday night in connection with the shooting.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says the investigation continues.
“We’re still searching for more suspects following the shooting. We’re doing constant patrols and police are monitoring the area.”
KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm following the incident.
Kaunda met with taxi operators in Pietermaritzburg following the outbreak of violence. KwaZulu-Natal Transport departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the MEC moved quickly to arrange a meeting with the taxi operators.
“He rushed to the scene to address operators to ensure it doesn’t escalate any further.”
Ncalane says the disagreement on who has the right to use certain routes has landed up in court. “When the matter is in court it brings limitations to us in terms of interventions.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
-
Fight against state capture seems to be a losing battle
-
Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.