Sassa warns public about fake SMSes

The agency says it's aware that beneficiaries have received text messages asking them to renew their registration for Sassa payments because cash pay points were being phased out.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is warning people about misleading SMSes referring to changes to its system.

The agency says it's aware that beneficiaries have received text messages asking them to renew their registration for Sassa payments because cash pay points were being phased out.

However, the agency says the information is inaccurate. While pay points are being gradually reduced, they will not be fully phased out.

Sassa Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explains: “The South African Social Security Agency wants to put it on record to beneficiaries and South Africans that they should ignore the fake SMSes.”

Letsatsi says beneficiaries will need to swap their old Sassa cards for new ones by the end of September.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)