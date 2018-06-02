Sassa warns public about fake SMSes
The agency says it's aware that beneficiaries have received text messages asking them to renew their registration for Sassa payments because cash pay points were being phased out.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is warning people about misleading SMSes referring to changes to its system.
The agency says it's aware that beneficiaries have received text messages asking them to renew their registration for Sassa payments because cash pay points were being phased out.
However, the agency says the information is inaccurate. While pay points are being gradually reduced, they will not be fully phased out.
Sassa Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explains: “The South African Social Security Agency wants to put it on record to beneficiaries and South Africans that they should ignore the fake SMSes.”
Letsatsi says beneficiaries will need to swap their old Sassa cards for new ones by the end of September.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
-
Is the fight against state capture a losing battle?
-
Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.