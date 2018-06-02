Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to vote on budget
The city's R12 billion budget was not voted on this week as opposition parties expressed dissatisfaction with how funds were allocated.
JOHANNESBURG – After failing to agree on funds made available for wards, Nelson Mandela Bay councillors are expected to vote on the metro's budget next week.
The ANC says not enough money has been allocated to townships.
ANC caucus leader Pumelele Ndoni says Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has to spend more money on the poor.
Mayco member for finance Retief Odendaal says they are confident that the budget will pass next week.
“The budget will be reconsidered on Wednesday next week. There were issues with ward councillors.”
