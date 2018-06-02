KZN cops arrest 3 after fatal shooting at Masukwane Taxi Rank

It's understood the shooting may have been sparked by a long-standing battle over a lucrative taxi route in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Masukwane Taxi Rank in Pietermaritzburg.

One person was killed and at least three others were injured when a group of armed men stormed the taxi rank on Friday and started shooting at security guards.

It's understood the shooting may have been sparked by a long-standing battle over a lucrative taxi route in the area.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “A bystander was shot and he died. Three other victims sustained injuries.”

Meanwhile, KZN transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm and restraint from taxi operators, saying there are legal ways to resolve disputes.