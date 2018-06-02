KZN cops arrest 3 after fatal shooting at Masukwane Taxi Rank
It's understood the shooting may have been sparked by a long-standing battle over a lucrative taxi route in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Masukwane Taxi Rank in Pietermaritzburg.
One person was killed and at least three others were injured when a group of armed men stormed the taxi rank on Friday and started shooting at security guards.
It's understood the shooting may have been sparked by a long-standing battle over a lucrative taxi route in the area.
The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “A bystander was shot and he died. Three other victims sustained injuries.”
Meanwhile, KZN transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm and restraint from taxi operators, saying there are legal ways to resolve disputes.
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Fight against state capture seems to be a losing battle
-
Cops hunt suspects after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko’s car hijacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.