Five schools damaged in WC heavy rains
Strong winds also brought down power lines in some areas leaving scores of residents without electricity yesterday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed five schools have been damaged by bad weather conditions.
Strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of the province on Thursday.
Education Department Spokesperson Millicent Merton says various damages have been reported at schools in Goodwood, Steenberg and Macassar.
Two law enforcement officials suffered minor injuries when a tree blew over on Constantia Main Road and landed on their vehicle.
“We received reports from five schools that were affected by the extreme weather conditions. Schools reported water damage to classrooms, fallen trees and damaged roofs and fences.”
