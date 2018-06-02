EMPD arrests 2 alleged illegal miners in Boksburg

Officials say they found explosives after searching a shack belonging to one of the suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers have arrested two people believed to be involved in illegal mining activities.

Metro police spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago explains: “We acted on information and went to a shack at the Angelo informal settlements in Boksburg, where we found a number of people separating soil from what we believe is gold.”

