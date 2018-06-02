DA welcomes SABC commission of inquiry into sexual harassment

Acting group CEO Nomsa Philiso made the announcement on Friday, saying a report on the matter will be made public.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the announcement by the SABC that it will institute a commission of inquiry which will investigate the prevalence of sexual harassment at the public broadcaster.

“That’s because part of how this manifested itself in the petition was people starting to talk and we’re now saying maybe it’s not just those people. Let’s allow everybody else the space to express themselves.”

In a statement, the DA said all those who are implicated should be suspended, pending the inquiry.

“The scourge of sexual abuse is exploitative and those who have been accused of initiating these acts must be suspended, pending the inquiry. This is a particularly insidious form of corruption, one which takes advantage of vulnerable job-seekers and violates their right to dignity irreparably.”

The SABC also launched a commission to look into claims of editorial interference in a bid to restore confidence in the public broadcaster.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)