City of CT reprioritises land issue in Mitchells Plain

The city says it plans on deploying a mobile unit to woodlands in Mitchells Plain to register residents on its housing database.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has escalated its efforts to deal with the issue of land and housing in woodlands and Mitchells Plain.

Earlier this week, protesters clashed with police and vandalised and looted a fuel station and several shops, after authorities removed 20 illegally erected structures.

The city says it plans on deploying a mobile unit to woodlands in Mitchells Plain to register residents on its housing database.

The city's Eddie Andrews said, “We need to get them registered on the waiting list and we find that they say they have been waiting but they are not on the list.”