Another cold front expected to bring rain to Cape Town
Strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of the province on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service is warning of another cold front in Cape Town this evening.
Forecaster Stella Nake says more rain is expected.
“The cold front it expected to make its landfall during the late afternoon or early evening and will give us some rain. That will continue throughout the night. It will clear by the early hours of the morning.”
Strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of the province on Thursday.
Two law enforcement officials suffered minor injuries when a tree blew over on Constantia Main Road and landed on their vehicle.
Strong winds also brought down power lines in some areas, leaving scores of residents without electricity on Friday.
The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that at least five schools have been damaged by inclement weather.
Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says officials have reported damage at schools in Goodwood, Steenberg and Macassar.
“We received reports from five schools that were affected by the extreme weather conditions. Schools reported water damage to classrooms, fallen trees and damaged roofs and fences.”
Residents took to social media to share videos and images following the rain.
Rain in Cape Town. Time: 00:48am, Date:01-06-28. No more Day Zero #CapeTown #Rain pic.twitter.com/28p9JRzGef— Rushman Tomolo (@RushNdoda) May 31, 2018
In front of my shop in Vasco Boulevard Goodwood.Posted by Ryno Douma on Thursday, 31 May 2018
We're blessed in Cape Town rain is back to the City. #no day zero! pic.twitter.com/b2JqZrV2n3— Sibongiseni Ntontose (@sibongiseninton) June 1, 2018
Rain water pouring down the face of Table Mountain, Cape Town, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KzUh06QtUy— Hahndorf Hill Winery (@HahndorfHill) June 2, 2018
Does this look amazing or what!?! Theewaterskloof dam.Posted by Suna Louw on Saturday, 2 June 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
CT authorities monitor Westlake service delivery protest
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in WC High Court
-
SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector
-
Five killed in head-on collision in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.