Another cold front expected to bring rain to Cape Town

Strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of the province on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service is warning of another cold front in Cape Town this evening.

Forecaster Stella Nake says more rain is expected.

“The cold front it expected to make its landfall during the late afternoon or early evening and will give us some rain. That will continue throughout the night. It will clear by the early hours of the morning.”

Two law enforcement officials suffered minor injuries when a tree blew over on Constantia Main Road and landed on their vehicle.

Strong winds also brought down power lines in some areas, leaving scores of residents without electricity on Friday.

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that at least five schools have been damaged by inclement weather.

Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says officials have reported damage at schools in Goodwood, Steenberg and Macassar.

“We received reports from five schools that were affected by the extreme weather conditions. Schools reported water damage to classrooms, fallen trees and damaged roofs and fences.”

Residents took to social media to share videos and images following the rain.

In front of my shop in Vasco Boulevard Goodwood. Posted by Ryno Douma on Thursday, 31 May 2018

We're blessed in Cape Town rain is back to the City. #no day zero! pic.twitter.com/b2JqZrV2n3 — Sibongiseni Ntontose (@sibongiseninton) June 1, 2018

Rain water pouring down the face of Table Mountain, Cape Town, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KzUh06QtUy — Hahndorf Hill Winery (@HahndorfHill) June 2, 2018

Does this look amazing or what!?! Theewaterskloof dam. Posted by Suna Louw on Saturday, 2 June 2018

