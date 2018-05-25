Zondo: State capture inquiry will be complex
Zondo has told Eyewitness News that Treasury has allocated R230 million for the first six months of the inquiry alone.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the commission of inquiry into state capture will be long and expensive.
Zondo has told Eyewitness News that Treasury has allocated R230 million for the first six months of the inquiry alone.
He says, realistically, the probe may take up to two years to complete its work.
The deputy chief justice says the investigation will be complex.
“We will be working flat out to make sure this investigation doesn’t take one day longer than it should, but in doing so we are mindful that we must do a proper job.”
Meanwhile, the Commission of Inquiry into state capture is already approaching key witnesses to come forward.
Updating the media on the commission earlier on Thursday, chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says the public can come forward with information from next week.
Zondo says they have already identified the first round of key witnesses that will face questioning in the state capture inquiry.
Without naming them, he says he is confident they will cooperate with the probe.
“They’ve already been in touch with lawyers who represent certain people who are potential witnesses before the commission. They’ve received cooperation from the lawyers who represent those that they have contacted.”
The commission’s investigating team has already secured commitments from government departments and law enforcement agencies to assist the investigation.
Zondo says he personally sought assistance from Parliament through Speaker Baleka Mbete.
“I received full cooperation from the leadership of Parliament.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Endumeni mayor Mbatha to remain behind bars
-
First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign
-
The DA's pre-election clean up
-
'Land reform fundamental to easing poverty stemming from past racial injustice'
-
[OPINION] Land reform in SA, between a rock and a hard place
-
[WATCH] Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Sanef
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.