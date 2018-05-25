Willemse, Mallett and Botha temporarily taken off air

SuperSport has confirmed that the rugby analysts will not be on air on Saturday as the investigation into Ashwin Willemse’s on-air walk-off last weekend has not yet been completed.

JOHANNESBURG- SuperSport has confirmed that rugby analysts Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha will not be on air on Saturday as the investigation into Willemse’s on-air walk-off last weekend has not been completed yet.

Willemse walked off a live broadcast last Saturday after the Lions’ 42-24 win over the Brumbies, saying that he would not be patronised and couldn’t work with Mallett and Botha who played rugby during the apartheid segregated era.

The broadcasting company said in a statement that the trio will not be on air this weekend and that the investigation will be referred to an independent senior counsel, Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, to chair a review of the incident which occurred and to make recommendations to management.

SuperSport also stressed that the presenters have not been suspended and they will continue to be remunerated in terms of their contracts.