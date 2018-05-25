Widespread praise for new Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya
The former deputy national police commissioner will take over from acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been widespread praise for the appointment of Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Hawks.
The former deputy national police commissioner will take over from acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata.
Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan, who has made a career of pursuing corrupt cops, says Lebeya is one of the smartest police officers he's encountered and has applauded his appointment.
Outa has also welcomed the appointment of Lebeya who it describes as an “old school” and “highly respected” policeman.
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Policing says that Lebeya is a good and considerate choice.
Lebeya says he's not doing interviews yet, but he's ready to be sent to serve his country.
He was a police officer for more than three decades but was fired by former commissioner Riah Phiyega. He subsequently won a court challenge after it was ruled that he was wrongfully dismissed.
Lebeya was seen as part of a faction driving a campaign against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and is closely allied to current Police Minister Bheki Cele.
He has spent the past few years practicing as an advocate.
Lebeya's Unisa doctorate thesis was on understanding organised crime; a study he will now have to put into practice.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT
-
Ipid claims to have evidence of police plot to discredit Robert McBride
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
Ipid investigator claims Robert McBride trying to discredit Khomotso Phahlane
-
100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.