Widespread praise for new Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya

The former deputy national police commissioner will take over from acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been widespread praise for the appointment of Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Hawks.

Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan, who has made a career of pursuing corrupt cops, says Lebeya is one of the smartest police officers he's encountered and has applauded his appointment.

Outa has also welcomed the appointment of Lebeya who it describes as an “old school” and “highly respected” policeman.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Policing says that Lebeya is a good and considerate choice.

Lebeya says he's not doing interviews yet, but he's ready to be sent to serve his country.

He was a police officer for more than three decades but was fired by former commissioner Riah Phiyega. He subsequently won a court challenge after it was ruled that he was wrongfully dismissed.

Lebeya was seen as part of a faction driving a campaign against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and is closely allied to current Police Minister Bheki Cele.

He has spent the past few years practicing as an advocate.

Lebeya's Unisa doctorate thesis was on understanding organised crime; a study he will now have to put into practice.

