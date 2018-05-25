WC govt considers options for housing amid Parkwood protests
The violence erupted after law enforcement broke down structures residents had erected on a piece of land.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department says that it is looking at possibly developing land in Parkwood and Pelican Park for housing.
This follows a meeting with the City of Cape Town, as frustrations over land, housing and service delivery are fuelling protests in a number of areas.
Over the past few days there's been chaos in Parkwood. The violence erupted after law enforcement broke down structures residents had erected on a piece of land.
WATCH: 'Take a bullet for a house' - Parkwood residents continue protesting
Eyewitness News spoke to a protester who has been campaigning since the weekend. He says they will continue the fight and until they receive an official response from government.
“We will not go down until we hear the land has been allocated and that houses will be built. We are tired of talks and meetings. We’ll push until we get what we want.”
Meanwhile, Madikizela says they're looking at land.
“They will look at the size of the site and the number of people that need to be assisted.”
For two days, protesters have been battling with police, throwing stones and petrol bombs, while officers responded with rubber bullets and teargas on the field and in between homes.
At least 19 people have been arrested for public violence following violent protests over the past few days.
City of Cape Town’s law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “The number of arrests conducted by law enforcement and SAPS in the Parkwood protests is 19, according to law enforcement’s count. Seventeen arrests were conducted on Wednesday and two were conducted on Thursday night.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT
-
Ipid investigator claims Robert McBride trying to discredit Khomotso Phahlane
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?
-
Ipid claims to have evidence of police plot to discredit Robert McBride
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.