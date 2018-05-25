WC govt considers options for housing amid Parkwood protests

The violence erupted after law enforcement broke down structures residents had erected on a piece of land.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department says that it is looking at possibly developing land in Parkwood and Pelican Park for housing.

This follows a meeting with the City of Cape Town, as frustrations over land, housing and service delivery are fuelling protests in a number of areas.

Over the past few days there's been chaos in Parkwood. The violence erupted after law enforcement broke down structures residents had erected on a piece of land.

Eyewitness News spoke to a protester who has been campaigning since the weekend. He says they will continue the fight and until they receive an official response from government.

“We will not go down until we hear the land has been allocated and that houses will be built. We are tired of talks and meetings. We’ll push until we get what we want.”

Meanwhile, Madikizela says they're looking at land.

“They will look at the size of the site and the number of people that need to be assisted.”

For two days, protesters have been battling with police, throwing stones and petrol bombs, while officers responded with rubber bullets and teargas on the field and in between homes.

At least 19 people have been arrested for public violence following violent protests over the past few days.

City of Cape Town’s law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “The number of arrests conducted by law enforcement and SAPS in the Parkwood protests is 19, according to law enforcement’s count. Seventeen arrests were conducted on Wednesday and two were conducted on Thursday night.”

