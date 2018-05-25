[WATCH] 100 days of Ramaphosa: How has the president fared?
Kayleen Morgan & Qaanitah Hunter & Clement Manyathela | EWN political reporters Clement Manyathela and Qaanitah Hunter analyse Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days as the president of South Africa.
