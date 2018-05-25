Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT

On Friday morning, traffic officials had to close a section of Duinefontein Road due to a demonstration.

CAPE TOWN - There appears to be no end in sight for violent protests which have hit Cape Town and surrounding areas over the past week.

#HousingProtests Govan Mbeki Rd has been reopened to traffic foklowing earlier protests that’s thought to be linked to ongoing demonstrations over housing. SF pic.twitter.com/SXSuWOmBhN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018

At the same time, a municipal truck was torched in Gugulethu in yet another protest on Friday morning. A section of Govan Mbeki Road was closed as a result.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Theo Layne says officials are on scene.

#HousingProtests A milk truck has also been torched. A group of residents can now be seen stripping the torched vehicle. Traffic officials are in scene. SF pic.twitter.com/SQ5WzfxEdP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018

In recent weeks, demonstrations have also taken place in Vrygrond, Parkwood, the Siqalo informal settlement, Hermanus and Gansbaai.

For days, Parkwood has been a flash point for violent protests. But demonstrations are spreading. At least 19 people were arrested in Parkwood on Thursday during clashes with law enforcement officials.

[VIDEO] 'Take a bullet for a house' - Parkwood residents continue protesting

On Thursday night, two Golden Arrow buses and two cars were torched in Khayelitsha . It's unclear whether that protest was over land and housing.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to Gansbaai following a protest on Thursday. Disgruntled community members protested over a lack of low-income housing. They're due to meet with the Overstrand mayor on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)