Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded - authorities
The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30pm. Fifteen people were taken to hospital.
TORONTO - Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.
The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30pm. Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.
The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.
The attack in Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.
Mississauga is n Lake Ontario about 32km west of Toronto.
