Thandie Newton proud to be first dark-skinned female star in 'Star Wars'

NEW YORK - Thandie Newton has told Eyewitness News she’s proud to be the first dark-skinned woman to be featured in a Star Wars movie, but says it should have happened before by now.
Newton stars in the new Han Solo movie, titled Solo, which is currently on circuit.
The actress says she’s frustrated it’s taken so long for diversity in character casting has taken so long in the Star Wars universe.
“It’s 2018. This is nuts. It’s not just about it being dark skin, it’s about the range of technicolour of people in the world and you wouldn’t think so when you look at the biggest entertainment industry in the world.”
She says that she wanted to honour her mother who was a Zimbabwean activist in the 60s with her look in the film.
