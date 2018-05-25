SAPS asked to prioritise murder probe of Hawks captain Qeya Tshabalala

Hawks Captain Qeya Jonas Tshabalala was attacked while attending to a complaint in Phelindaba on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise its investigation into the murder of Hawks captain Qeya Jonas Tshabalala in Bloemfontein.

It's alleged that two gunmen entered the house officers responded to and opened fire.

Tshabalala returned fire, wounding one suspect.

The assailants fled with the officer's official phone, service pistol and his state vehicle which was found abounded at Dewetsdorp with blood stains inside.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)