SAHRC 'inundated' with farm eviction cases in WC

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is inundated by the high number of farm eviction cases in the Western Cape.

In Drakenstein Municipality alone there are 1,127 farm eviction matters in the area, of which 434 are currently in court.

The municipality says it usually only steps in when the court asks it to provide alternative emergency accommodation for the evictees.

The provincial Agriculture Department says it's "very responsive to farmworkers in distress" and that its farmworker development directorate facilitates access to services for workers facing eviction.

It's also been working with the SAHRC and NGO Women on Farms on issues surrounding security of tenure of farmworkers across the province.

But the SAHRC’s Chris Nissen says there are not enough resources to deal with the high number of matters.

“I get people calling me daily. Because we’re so limited in our capacity, we have our hands in our heads. As part of the legal process, we want there to be dignity with what’s happening, so that farmworkers and dwellers don’t end up in shacks with problems.”

