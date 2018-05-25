SA race relations need to be strengthened, says Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ruling party has done itself a disservice with its weakened stance on its non-racial character, adding that race relations need to be strengthened.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at the South African National Editors' Forum dinner in Cape Town on Thursday night while reflecting on his first 100 days in office.

He said the African National Congress (ANC) has decided to reinvigorate its non-racial character to ensure its seen as a home for all people of South Africa.

“It means we want to promote a country where all races feel at home in South Africa. But all races feel that they have a role to play in building and developing this.”

