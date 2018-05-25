Ramaphosa gazettes terms of reference for probe into Sars

The Sars commission is expected to be led by former appeals court judge, Robert Nugent.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants a probe into Sars to investigate whether politically influential people received special treatment in their tax affairs.

Ramaphosa has gazetted the terms of reference for the commission on inquiry into the state of the revenue collector.

There have been several accusations of tax evasion against former president Jacob Zuma, his family and close friends, particularly the Gupta family.

The terms of reference for the Sars commission includes whether Sars compromised its procedures by favouring prominent influential persons or their families and known close associates.

The time frame of the inquiry is set between April 2014 and March 2018 when suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane was at the helm of the organisation.

Moyane has been accused of being a close ally of Zuma and is alleged to have unlawfully helped the Guptas in their tax affairs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)