Ramaphosa: #AfricaDay an opportunity to pay tribute to continent’s forebears

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa Day should be taken as an opportunity to pay tribute to the continent’s forebears who passed down a dynamic vision of a unified and prosperous Africa at peace with itself and the world.

Ramaphosa has delivered his keynote address at the Africa Day celebrations in Pretoria.

The president also noted the importance of the Organisation of African Unity, which on this day in 1963 assembled at Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa.

“The Organisation of African Unity was important as an instrument for the prosecution of the decolonisation project on our continent, the promotion of unity and maintenance of fraternal bonds with the diaspora. It laid a foundation for the continent.”

The president says South Africans should appreciate that many African countries played a pivotal role in the country’s liberation.

“[We are] Expressing our gratitude to the people of Africa for the unwavering solidarity and comradely hospitality, which made it possible for us to wage a triumphant struggle against the colonialism of a special type that was apartheid.”

