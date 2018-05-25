Popular Topics
Public violence in CT politically motivated - JP Smith

There's been a 73% increase in public violence in the Cape Town since January, according to the local municipality.

Parkwood residents battled with law enforcement officials who broke down their structures on 23 May 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Pam/EWN
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the public violence in recent weeks has been politically motivated.

At least 19 Parkwood residents were arrested for public violence during clashes with law enforcement officers this week.

Similar violent demonstrations over land and housing have taken place in different parts of the city over the past few weeks. Protests took place in Gugulethu and Philippi on Friday morning.

The city's JP Smith explains: “We had a presentation from SAPS with the provincial Cabinet where we met to ask them to establish a priority committee for violence so that they can coordinate.”

Smith says he believes many, if not all of the incidents, are politically motivated.

“We understand certain groupings are active and being paid to accelerate this public violence. We’ve had conversations with SAPS and they’ve acknowledged also that it’s definitely orchestrated. There’s definitely a very sinister force at work, attempting to accelerate a racial component to it.”

There's been a 73% increase in public violence in the Cape Town since January, according to the local municipality.

Smith has emphasised that law enforcement agencies have had their hands full dealing with a spate of violent protests.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

