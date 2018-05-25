Public violence in CT politically motivated - JP Smith
There's been a 73% increase in public violence in the Cape Town since January, according to the local municipality.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the public violence in recent weeks has been politically motivated.
At least 19 Parkwood residents were arrested for public violence during clashes with law enforcement officers this week.
Similar violent demonstrations over land and housing have taken place in different parts of the city over the past few weeks. Protests took place in Gugulethu and Philippi on Friday morning.
#HousingProtests A milk truck has also been torched. A group of residents can now be seen stripping the torched vehicle. Traffic officials are in scene. SF pic.twitter.com/SQ5WzfxEdP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018
#HousingProtests Govan Mbeki Rd has been reopened to traffic foklowing earlier protests that’s thought to be linked to ongoing demonstrations over housing. SF pic.twitter.com/SXSuWOmBhN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018
The city's JP Smith explains: “We had a presentation from SAPS with the provincial Cabinet where we met to ask them to establish a priority committee for violence so that they can coordinate.”
Smith says he believes many, if not all of the incidents, are politically motivated.
“We understand certain groupings are active and being paid to accelerate this public violence. We’ve had conversations with SAPS and they’ve acknowledged also that it’s definitely orchestrated. There’s definitely a very sinister force at work, attempting to accelerate a racial component to it.”
Smith has emphasised that law enforcement agencies have had their hands full dealing with a spate of violent protests.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
