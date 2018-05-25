‘Probe into alleged JRA tender irregularities at sensitive stage’

The city says the group forensic investigations services is looking into a number of allegations raised from within the roads agency.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba is not being investigated as part of the probe into alleged tender irregularities at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The city says the investigation is now at a sensitive stage and the findings will be made public soon.

The city's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says the necessary measures will be taken once the report is finalised.

“The political affiliations of those people it’s not something we are in a position to speak about in any way, manner or form, nor do we care about. The real concern that is, if there is an issue that has been raised, the allegation made is that there is mismanagement of the entity [and] that is the thing we should really focus on.”

In an eight-page document, the JRA's former managing director Sean Phillips details the events preceding his resignation from the agency last year, including a meeting he claims he had with Makhuba's political advisor the night before resigning.

Phillips claims the advisor conveyed the message that Makhuba and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Bonginkosi Dlamini didn't want him to resign. He also says the advisor, who he does not name, told him that political parties rely on tenders for party political funding.

The city says mayor Herman Mashaba's office is not aware of this claim.

It adds that the investigation needs to be allowed to be completed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)