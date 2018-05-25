Presidency: Review of Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet underway

The president promised in his State of The Nation Address to look into the reconfiguration of the government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced on Friday that the review of the size and shape of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and government departments is underway.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Presidency says a technical task team has been set up and is made up of officials from five government departments.

The presidency will lead the task team.

Ramaphosa promised in his State of The Nation Address to look into the reconfiguration of the government.

Now his office says a preliminary analysis has been done and the team doing the review has hit the ground running.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says the outcome of the review would be implemented after next year’s elections when the sixth administration is voted in.

“The terms of reference has now been finalised as it relates to micro-configuration of the government. Among other issues, there’s going to be looking at mandate overlap.”

Opposition parties this week again raised their objection to the bloated size of the Cabinet and Ramaphosa says he is committed to taking action once the review is completed.

