Presidency: Review of Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet underway
The president promised in his State of The Nation Address to look into the reconfiguration of the government.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced on Friday that the review of the size and shape of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and government departments is underway.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Presidency says a technical task team has been set up and is made up of officials from five government departments.
The presidency will lead the task team.
Ramaphosa promised in his State of The Nation Address to look into the reconfiguration of the government.
Now his office says a preliminary analysis has been done and the team doing the review has hit the ground running.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says the outcome of the review would be implemented after next year’s elections when the sixth administration is voted in.
“The terms of reference has now been finalised as it relates to micro-configuration of the government. Among other issues, there’s going to be looking at mandate overlap.”
Opposition parties this week again raised their objection to the bloated size of the Cabinet and Ramaphosa says he is committed to taking action once the review is completed.
WATCH: 100 days of Ramaphosa: How has the president fared?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to announce 3 candidates for NW premier position
-
Moyane demands immediate start to disciplinary probe
-
Public violence in CT politically motivated - JP Smith
-
'We make a call for our people to occupy unoccupied land'
-
First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign
-
[WATCH] 100 days of Ramaphosa: How has the president fared?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.