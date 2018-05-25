Outa: Phakamani Hadebe the right man to stabilise Eskom
Civil rights group Outa has thrown its weight behind Phakamani Hadebe saying he's the right man to bring stability to Eskom.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Thursday that Hadebe, who was appointed as interim CEO in January, is now the permanent CEO.
Gordhan says over the past three months there's been steady progress in stabilising the institution under Hadebe's leadership
Outa's Ronald Chauke agrees.
“We believe he will be able to take bold and decisive decisions to be able to uproot corruption.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
