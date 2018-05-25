Oscar winner Danny Boyle to direct next Bond film

Production on the 25th installment in the Bond movie franchise will begin in December at Britain’s Pinewood Studios.

LONDON - Academy Award winner Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, the movie’s producers said on Friday, with actor Daniel Craig returning for his fifth outing as Britain’s famous fictional spy, the smooth-talking, martini-drinking 007.

Production on the 25th installment in the Bond movie franchise will begin in December at Britain’s Pinewood Studios. The film will be released in autumn 2019.

In a statement, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli describe Boyle, who won an Oscar for heart-warming drama Slumdog Millionaire and is also known for Trainspotting and Steve Jobs, as “exceptionally talented”.

We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY — James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018

Boyle previously worked with Craig on a short film for the opening ceremony at the 2012 London Olympics, in which the actor, as Bond, entered Buckingham Palace, where he was greeted by Queen Elizabeth.

The as-yet-unnamed Bond film’s screenplay will be written by John Hodge, who worked with Boyle on Trainspotting.

Craig has played Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale. After months of speculation on whether he would reprise the role after 2015’s Spectre, the 50-year-old actor confirmed last year he would put on Bond’s tuxedo for a fifth time.