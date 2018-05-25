Man shot dead, woman wounded at Roodepoort taxi rank
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead and a woman has been wounded in a shooting at a taxi rank in Roodepoort.
The 23-year-old woman was shot in the hip on Thursday night. She was stabilised on the scene and transported to a hospital for further care.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.
Netcare 911's Tebogo Magoro said: “Sadly the man succumbed to his injuries and woman was injured on her hip and was taken to hospital for further treatment.”
The circumstances around the shooting are not yet known but police are investigating.
The crime happened just a day after a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Brakpan, where four people were killed and six others were critically injured.
WATCH: 8 arrested in #BrakpanShooting
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT
-
Ipid investigator claims Robert McBride trying to discredit Khomotso Phahlane
-
100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
Ipid claims to have evidence of police plot to discredit Robert McBride
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.