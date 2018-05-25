Man shot dead, woman wounded at Roodepoort taxi rank

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead and a woman has been wounded in a shooting at a taxi rank in Roodepoort.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in the hip on Thursday night. She was stabilised on the scene and transported to a hospital for further care.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

Netcare 911's Tebogo Magoro said: “Sadly the man succumbed to his injuries and woman was injured on her hip and was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

The circumstances around the shooting are not yet known but police are investigating.

The crime happened just a day after a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Brakpan, where four people were killed and six others were critically injured.

WATCH: 8 arrested in #BrakpanShooting

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)