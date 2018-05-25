[LISTEN] Thabi Leoka: SOEs can’t continue to be a burden to state

Radio 702 | Leoka, newly appointed SA Express board member, says South Africa is burdened by what has happened in the past in terms of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior Economist Thabi Leoka says it is important to ensure that state-owned entities (SOEs) are no longer a burden to the state.

The newly appointed SA Express board member says South Africa is burdened by what has happened in the past in terms of state capture.

“We need to make sure that these entities are stable and that we do not see any leakages, no corruption and then the next phase of course is to make sure that they are profitable.”

