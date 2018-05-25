[LISTEN] Listeria outbreak hits Tiger Brands hard

Radio 702 | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands reported a 16% drop in half-year earnings on Thursday.

The result is largely due to costs totalling R365 million following a recall of cold meat products in response to the world’s worst ever outbreak of listeriosis.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to 31 March fell to 868 cents from 1036 cents a year earlier.

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says they’re still waiting on results to determine whether their products were directly linked to the 183 deaths and several cases following the outbreak.

