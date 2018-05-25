Lesufi makes final plea for parents to apply for grade 1 & 8 placements

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says nearly 600 schools in the province have reached capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - With just three days left until the online application system closes, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says nearly 600 schools in the province have reached capacity.

Lesufi has made a final appeal to grade 1 and 8 pupils who have not yet applied for the 2019 academic year to do so urgently.

He's also reminded those who have applied to submit the required documents to schools or risk losing their places.

The department says that it has received over 500,000 applications since the online system opened in April.

However, Lesufi says he's worried that the majority of parents have only applied at popular schools.

“We’ve got almost 385 schools that received less than 50 applications so that means we’ve got 400 schools that parents feel the quality of education is not up to scratch.”

