JRA fails to reach target for fixing potholes
With only a month to go before the financial year comes to an end, the JRA has only fixed 37% of its 80% target of potholes reported to it within seven days.
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has learnt that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has battled to reach its target of fixing 80% of the city's potholes reported within seven days.
With only a month to go before the financial year comes to an end, the JRA has only fixed 37% of these potholes.
That’s despite a declaration of war against potholes by Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba last year.
Mashaba says the unusual rainy weather has resulted in a high number of potholes this year.
He says with a limited budget and aging infrastructure, he needs to weigh up his options.
“Do I repair the road in Sandton or give tar road to township?”
Mashaba has called on residents to be patient as he tries to address the inequality gap.
“Let’s find a way to trade off. People of Sandton I will deal with your problems, at the same time I have people who don’t have electricity and water.”
But he says between July last year and last month, the JRA made some headway, repairing just under 86,000 potholes within two weeks of being reported.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
