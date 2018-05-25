JRA board to reapply for jobs following claims of tender irregularities
The City of Joburg's internal group forensic team is investigating claims regarding tender irregularities at the Johannesburg Roads Agency.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that board members at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) now have to reapply for their jobs or be replaced amid allegations of tender irregularities, internal ructions and a forensic investigation.
The board has been told that the posts will be advertised on Sunday as the city tries to clean up the entity.
Four of the agency’s top eight managers appointed last year have since resigned - most of them were engineers.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he wants real professionals to fill the gaps.
“I will put together a panel that will interview the engineers. We need engineers that understand that government is not an ATM.”
Corruption whistleblowers have been asking Mashaba to hold the JRA board to account for its poor performance in the past year.
“I’m not accusing them of direct involvement. As things come to my attention, as the investigation is ongoing, that is what I am going to do.”
The shake-up comes after the former managing director at the agency reported many issues regarding poor governance.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
