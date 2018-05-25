Joburg residents warned to expect water, electricity tariff hikes
The proposed average tariff increase for water, sewerage and sanitation is 14.2% while the refuse tariff is projected to increase by an average of 6.8%.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents can expect water and electricity tariff hikes soon as the city tries to balance its budget for the year.
Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni tabled a R59 billion budget on Thursday for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Ngobeni says the city is working hard to remain financially sustainable and increase revenue collection while being aware of the challenges faced by households.
But he noted that 76% of the budget is dependent on revenue raised by the city.
“In the next financial year, electricity tariffs will increase by 7.8%. High consuming customers will continue to pay high tariffs.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
