Ipid to release more info about alleged plot to oust McBride
The watchdog body says it has more evidence to prove there have been advances on their investigators to provide incriminating statements against Robert McBride in exchange for jobs in the police.
JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will soon release more information related to an alleged plot to oust Robert McBride and undermine the investigation into former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Eyewitness News revealed on Friday morning that a senior Ipid investigator had written to Police Minister Bheki Cele, accusing him of unlawful and unethical conduct in the handling of Phahlane’s case.
Ipid says it will not be intimidated into stopping its investigation of Phahlane.
In an eight-page letter penned to Cele, McBride is accused of acting with an ulterior purpose and authorising unlawful investigations.
EWN has, however, seen a letter from the police which confirms the author of the letter is in the process of being transferred to the police.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
