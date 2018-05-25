Ipid investigator claims Robert McBride trying to discredit Khomotso Phahlane

EWN has seen a letter from an Ipid member to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which Robert McBride is accused of unlawful and unethical conduct.

PRETORIA - While it’s well known that police watchdog Ipid and its head Robert McBride have been fighting a public battle with certain elements within the police, Eyewitness News can reveal that one of his most senior investigators has turned on him.

EWN has seen a letter from an Ipid member to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which McBride is accused of unlawful and unethical conduct.

But the watchdog body says the investigator has turned on McBride after being offered a senior position in the South African Police Service.

In his letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele, Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde says McBride is doing everything in his power to discredit former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

He accuses McBride of allowing private forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan to lead the investigation, allowing evidence to be obtained unlawfully and conducting investigations through the media.

But McBride has rejected the claims, saying Nkabinde is making the claims to boost his chances of being offered a job within the SAPS.

EWN has seen an official letter from the police asking Ipid for details about Nkabinde in order to process a transfer to the police.

Nkabinde and the police have declined to comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)