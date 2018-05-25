Ipid investigator claims Robert McBride trying to discredit Khomotso Phahlane
EWN has seen a letter from an Ipid member to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which Robert McBride is accused of unlawful and unethical conduct.
PRETORIA - While it’s well known that police watchdog Ipid and its head Robert McBride have been fighting a public battle with certain elements within the police, Eyewitness News can reveal that one of his most senior investigators has turned on him.
EWN has seen a letter from an Ipid member to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which McBride is accused of unlawful and unethical conduct.
But the watchdog body says the investigator has turned on McBride after being offered a senior position in the South African Police Service.
In his letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele, Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde says McBride is doing everything in his power to discredit former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
He accuses McBride of allowing private forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan to lead the investigation, allowing evidence to be obtained unlawfully and conducting investigations through the media.
But McBride has rejected the claims, saying Nkabinde is making the claims to boost his chances of being offered a job within the SAPS.
EWN has seen an official letter from the police asking Ipid for details about Nkabinde in order to process a transfer to the police.
Nkabinde and the police have declined to comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT
-
100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?
-
Moyane demands immediate start to disciplinary probe
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
Ipid claims to have evidence of police plot to discredit Robert McBride
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.