Ipid claims to have evidence of police plot to discredit Robert McBride
Eyewitness News has seen a letter that one Ipid member sent to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which he accuses McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.
PRETORIA - Police watchdog Ipid says it has obtained evidence that at least two of its senior investigators have been offered jobs in the police in exchange for incriminating statements against Robert McBride.
Eyewitness News has seen a letter that one Ipid member sent to Police Minister Bheki Cele in which he accuses McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.
Another letter reveals that police management has initiated the process to transfer the investigator to the service.
Ipid says that this is part of a ploy to discredit McBride and undermine the investigation of former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
The Ipid head says they have information that some of their investigators have been paid cash to issue statements to discredit him while others have been offered jobs.
He says the investigators are all part of the task team assigned to investigate Phahlane.
In a letter to Cele, principle investigator Cedrick Nkabinde accuses McBride of abusing his authority to go after Phahlane.
EWN has, however, seen a letter from the police related to Nkabinde’s application to be transferred to the service.
Both the police and Nkabinde declined to comment.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
